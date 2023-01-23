Four drivers arrested on impaired driving charges in eight hours

Provincial police racked up four arrests for impaired driving within eight hours.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received numerous complaints about an erratic driver in Wasaga Beach who hit a shed on private property before the 62-year-old was arrested on impaired charges at approximately 6 p.m.

Two RIDE checks at 10 p.m. netted two more drivers police believe were impaired by alcohol.

A 40-year-old man from Duntroon and a 36-year-old Barrie woman were charged with impaired driving offences.

An officer on County Road 27 stopped a vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. A 21-year-old driver from Kirkfield was arrested.