A former coach with the Barrie Trojan Swim Club has been charged with additional sex offenses, following an investigation by the OPP.

Police say three new charges, including sexual assault, were filed against 31-year-old Zachary Hurd.

A publication ban is in effect on the details of those charges.

The Barrie Trojan Swim Club has confirmed to CTV News that Hurd has been dismissed as a coach.

He was arrested and charged in December with sexual exploitation. At that time he was suspended by the club.

Hurd was a competitive swimming coach in the Barrie and the Almaguin Highlands areas.