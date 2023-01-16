Forensic pathologist testifies in trial of man charged with fatal 2019 stabbing in Barrie

Warning: Details in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

The trial of Abad Shire, the man accused of stabbing a Barrie, Ont. man to death in 2019, resumed Monday with testimony from the doctor who performed the autopsy on Ryan Babineau's body.

During a court hearing, the forensic pathologist testified Babineau's body had 11 deep, sharp-force injuries to the 30-year-old's face, chest, stomach, and back and more than 50 superficial sharp-force injuries.

He also noted Babineau's body was found to have what he called "significant and potentially fatal levels of multiple substances," including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

The pathologist added had the victim not suffered so many obvious stab wounds, it would have been reasonable to suggest he died of a drug overdose with such a high concentration of opioids in his system.

However, the witness concluded Babineau ultimately died of blood loss or hemorrhagic shock from bleeding out.

Shire, 28, is the last of three men charged with Babineau's death on November 16, 2019.

Co-accused Tyler Wren pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder, and Cory Greavette took a plea for the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Police initially charged all three men with first-degree murder.

During the trial, the Crown played surveillance video that showed three men running toward the Dunlop Street apartment around 7 a.m. and three men fleeing the area roughly 12 minutes later.

The Crown's final witness is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.