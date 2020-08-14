BARRIE, ONT. -- The Lake Simcoe Regional Airport is receiving another significant boost from the Ford government.

In a release on Friday, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey announced the County of Simcoe would receive $1.5 million toward the expansion of the runway at the Oro-Medonte airport.

Downey said the current strip is too short and narrow for the larger corporate jets, especially during inclement weather.

The project involves the widening of the runway from 100 feet to 150 feet as part of phase one of the planned expansion.