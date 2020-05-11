BARRIE -- Food security is a growing concern for many.

Food banks fill the demand, especially with the heightened demand during the pandemic, but the Barrie Food Bank is fearful of the virus' impacts on its resources.

"What happens if someone, whether it's a volunteer or staff member, becomes ill with COVID-19," said Peter Sundborg, Barrie Food Bank executive director.

Sundborg said if they have to shut down to sanitize for a week or two, they need a backup plan, so no one goes hungry.

Feed Ontario is distributing 450-thousand emergency food boxes across the province in partnership with the Government of Canada and Foodbanks Canada.

On Monday morning, the Barrie Food Bank received 470 boxes to help them in case of an emergency.

The food boxes are being stored at Harvest Bible Chapel, which is serving as the food bank's emergency backup plan if they ever find themselves needing to shut down.

One box contains enough food for one person for seven days, and it's filled with pre-packaged non-perishable foods.

Sundborg said the Barrie Food Bank had 200 new first-time food bank users in April because of COVID-19's effects on the economy.

"People who are simply not working at the moment, and have to pay rent and living expenses," he said of the new clients.

Carolyn Stewart, executive director of Feed Ontario, said the goal of The Emergency Food Box Program is to assist food banks with the demand for food supply during this unprecedented time.

Stewart said that according to data by Feed Ontario, there is a 20 per cent increase in the need for food banks as the pandemic continues.

"Many people were caught off guard. They were unaware that they were going to lose their jobs quickly. They already started to burn through savin - housing is still a challenge," said Stewart.

Feed Ontario predicts the need for food banks will continue until the economy recovers, which it expects could take years.