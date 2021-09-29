Food bank demand on the rise across Simcoe County

Barrie, Ont. -

As people across Simcoe Muskoka get ready to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner next weekend, more and more are turning to food banks.

"We are coming into the busiest time of year. Thanksgiving and Christmas are definitely the peak season," says Barrie Food Bank executive director Sharon Palmer.

Over the past year, Palmer says the food bank has seen a 37 per cent increase compared to this time last year.

"As we come out of the pandemic, there still seems to be a lot of families. And seniors is another area we are seeing more and more seniors amongst our clients," Palmer says.

In Orillia, the Sharing Place Food Centre also reports a surge in demand.

"This month has been the busiest month we've seen in over a year," says executive director Chris Peacock.

Peacock says the rising cost of living, coupled with low wages and an end to pandemic support, is pushing people through the doors, many for the first time.

"People don't make enough money. Employers need to pay their employees more. That's the biggest issue we have right now. If people aren't making more money, they are not going to be able to afford those life necessities," Peacock says.

"We expect it only to get worse as the season gets colder and the holidays brings many other expenses, unfortunately, so we know we are going to be in for a long winter," he adds.

Shelves sit empty at the Elmvale and District Food Bank despite a 10 per cent increase in those looking for help filling their pantries.

"We've had families come in whose incomes have been cut. In the summertime, some of those jobs haven't come back yet, so we do have a big increase in families," says the food bank's Sue Kerslake.

The food bank hopes to restock its shelves with its latest event, Stuff The Truck, which runs Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

All three food banks are looking for donations and say money is the best way to donate so they can buy what is most needed.