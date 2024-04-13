BARRIE
Barrie

    • Flood watch issued for Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

    Roads closed signs litter many areas across Muskoka on Friday, April 26, 2019 (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Roads closed signs litter many areas across Muskoka on Friday, April 26, 2019 (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    A flood watch has been issued for the Muskoka Lakes watershed.

    On Saturday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) issued the watch for residents living in portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and Township of Algonquin Highlands.

    According to the ministry, runoff to local lakes and rivers has increased significantly with recent rainfall, and more rain is expected later this week, meaning lake water levels and river flows in certain areas could reach flood levels.

    The MNRF said residents and visitors should be cautious around water and supervise children and pets closely. The MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as they are prone to washouts and may become impassible.

    Overnight, A beaver dam is suspected to have given way in the Township of Muskoka Lakes and has already caused an emergency road closure.

    The MNRF said the flood watch would remain in effect until April 19.

