Beaver dam gives way, washes out roads in Muskoka Lakes

A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.

Road patrollers found a section of Muskoka Road 25 and Dawson Road washed out overnight.

The Township suspects a beaver dam gave way, releasing a significant amount of water and damaging the roadway.

Township crews completed temporary repairs Saturday morning to reopen Dawson Road. However, Muskoka Road 25 remains closed.

Both roads have been closed, and detour signage has been stationed. However, local traffic can still access their properties.

Permanent repairs to Dawson Road will take place over the coming weeks.