BARRIE
Barrie

    • Five-car crash closes Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont.

    Police responded to a five-car collision on Highway 400 northbound on Tues. Nov.,21, 2023 (Source: Aurora OPP) Police responded to a five-car collision on Highway 400 northbound on Tues. Nov.,21, 2023 (Source: Aurora OPP)

    Rush hour was delayed due to an early-morning crash.

    There was a five-car crash on Highway 400 northbound near Highway 88 today shortly after 5 a.m.

    Provincial Police diverted northbound traffic off at Highway 88. It was reopened by 6:34 a.m.

    Police, emergency services, fire crews and a towing company were on scene to assist and clean up debris.

    Police said there were no major injuries in the collision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News