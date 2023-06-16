Fish for free this Father's Day weekend

Grab the rods and bait and enjoy free fishing this Father's Day weekend.

"Fishing is a great family pastime," said Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith. "With fishing being free this Father's Day weekend, it's a great time to get out on one of Ontario's lakes or rivers and enjoy this wonderful sport."

The province offers free fishing on Saturday and Sunday with no fishing licence required.

However, anglers must follow conservation licence catch limits and regulations, obey size limits and sanctuaries, and carry a government-issued permit or identification card showing their name and date of birth.

Fishing is free four times a year in Ontario, including Father's Day weekend, Family Day weekend, Mother's Day weekend, and during Family Fishing Week from July 1 to 9.

Outside of free fishing times, most Canadians 18 and older but under 65 must have an Outdoors Card and a fishing licence to fish in Ontario.