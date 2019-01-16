

CFB Borden has a new Honorary Colonel. Jennifer Armstrong-Lehman became the third Honorary Colonel for the base and the first female. The overall Honorary Colonel post at the Base was first established in 1998.

Jennifer Armstrong-Lehman has held several impressive positions throughout her career. She worked as a Foreign Service officer with the Canadian Mission to the United Nations. She has also taught at Georgian College, and continues to speak at the college on occasion.

Her husband, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, was at the ceremony today along with their daughter, Cassie.

“I am going to have to salute her now, I guess,” he laughs, saying the role provides an opportunity for the couple to continue to support the military.

“Both she and I have had a close relationship with the military during our time in Barrie, and even before that during our time in Ottawa. I think Jen is really looking forward to bringing that to the position.”

The role of the Honorary Colonel is to help strengthen the relationship between the base and surrounding communities.

Lehman takes over the role from outgoing Honorary Colonel, Jamie Massie who held the position for roughly a decade.