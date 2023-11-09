First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case

The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.

"The investigation has passed for 22 months, and her whereabouts remain unknown, and today the Crown Attorney has moved to charge Mohamad Lilo for her murder," stated OPP. Det. Insp. John Power on Thursday.

On the evening of January 12, 2022, police say three suspects posing as officers dragged the five-foot-three woman barefoot through the snow to a waiting Lexus sport utility vehicle and fled the scene.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Her family claimed Hajtamiri received threats from her ex-boyfriend and was advised by police to stay with loved ones in Wasaga Beach.

Nine days after the alleged kidnapping, Lilo was charged with criminally harassing Hajtamiri.

Investigators believe Lilo, whom police say owns a shipping container business, is the common thread between a December 2021 frying pan attack on Hajtamiri and her disappearance weeks later.

He has been in custody since his arrest in July 2022.

"Three persons, in addition to Mohamad Lilo, were arrested and charged for her kidnapping. There is an outstanding person Deshawn Davis, as we have announced, who remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for her kidnapping. York regional police have charged six additional persons to Lilo, in relation to the attack in the underground [parking lot] in December 2021," Power said.

While investigators haven't confirmed Hajtamiri's death, Lilo was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday on direct indictment by the Attorney General.

"The investigation is active and ongoing, and we are continuing to look for Elnaz's whereabouts and to bring closure to the family," Powers said.

Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police continue to offer a $100,000 reward for information on Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

A publication ban prevents evidence heard in court from being published.

Lilo's next court appearance is scheduled for December 15.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.