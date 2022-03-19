First day of Spring begins Sunday, experts predict snow

Barrie -

Spring is officially set to begin on Sunday March 19th, 2022, however environmental experts are warning that winter like weather is still possible in the week’s ahead.

"In 33 years of record taking in Barrie, I've seen only one April without snow, and I see several Mays have had snow," said David Phillips, Senior Climatologist for Environment Canada.

According to Philips, historically on average about 28 centimetres of snow and about ten percent of total snow fall amounts in Barrie occur during the start of spring.

On this last day of winter, temperatures were set just above average at 5 C in Barrie when the daily average for this time of the year is usually 4 C according to Environment Canada.

While temperatures do trend upwards, most ski resorts within SImcoe Muskoka remain open including Mt. St. Louis Moonstone, which plans to close for the season on March 28th.

"We have a 70 to 100-centimetre base, and 100 per cent of the trails are open this weekend. The conditions are incredible," says Sarah Hunter from Mount St. Louis Moonstone.

As for senior Climatologist David Phillips he says people should not give up on spring too early, adding overall the months of April, May and June would be warmer than usual.