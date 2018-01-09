

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A mother and her three sons were seriously injured in a late night fire near Waubaushene.

Emergency crews rushed to a home on Nielsen Road after receiving reports that people were trapped inside a house fire, at around 11 p.m.

According to the OPP, firefighters were able to gain access to the home and rescue a mother and a seven-year-old boy.

“I would call it heroic in nature. They entered a fully engulfed structure and were able to rescue two people who were trapped up on the upper floor,” says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

A 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, the seven year old and their 44-year-old mother were taken to hospital with serious injuries. All four have been transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

Officials say three of the family’s four dogs were killed in the fire.

The boys’ grandparents were also home at the time of the fire. Their 72-year-old grandfather suffered minor injuries.

Fire chief Brian Thomas says the grandparents first heard the smoke alarm in the basement and saw that a Christmas tree was on fire.

Investigators believe the fire stated behind the front door in a foyer where the tree was standing. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The 15 year old has been identified as Carson Stanley. His classmates at St. Theresa’s Catholic School started their day with an announcement about the fire.

“We had a prayer for him and his family to hope that everyone goes well with him,” says Emma Robitaille.

The family is known in the community for their spirit of giving. Carson and his grandmother Phyllis have been involved in several charitable efforts, including an effort to help the homeless.