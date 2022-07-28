Fire crews battle blaze in Orillia

Firefighters from across the Orillia area were called-in to battle a blaze at a waste and recycling facility in Orillia Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at the address of Mid Ontario Disposal, according to fire authorities. The time of the call remains unclear.

Fire crews from Severn and Rama were called to support the Orillia Fire Department as the fire burned for several hours.

Orillia Fire has yet to release a cause or if anyone was injured in the fire.

The fire department is asking all residents in the area to close their windows.