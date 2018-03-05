

CTV Barrie





A large fire tore through nearly four acres of grass south of Loretto.

Crews from Adjala-Tosorontio, Caledon and surrounding areas battled the flames and heavy smoke on Monday. A handful of firefighters worked into the late afternoon putting out hot spots, and checking the field.

“It was spreading in several different directions, and did cause quite a bit of smoke across Highway 9 at one point,” says Adjala-Tosorontio fire chief Ralph Snyder. “We probably had about 30 firefighters on scene and probably in the neighbourhood of eight to 10 trucks.”

Official believe the fire was started when sparks from a grinder got into the long grass.

“Be very, very cautious with open flames this time of year. The ground is extremely dry, or the grass is extremely dry; having dried out all winter and now the wind drying it off. It catches and spreads very quickly.”

No one was hurt in this fire, and the chief says there are no other safety concerns.