

CTV Barrie





Several fire bans have been lifted around the area following some much-needed rainfall.

In Barrie, Clearview, Springwater, Innisfil, Essa, Rama, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Severn, Ramara, New Tecumseth and Adjala-Tosorontio the fire danger rating has dropped and any fire bans have been lifted. Residents are reminded that permits are required to have outdoor fires.

The fire bans have also been lifted for Midland, Penetanguishene, Tay and Tiny Townships, where the fire danger ratings have been lowered from extreme to high. Residents are encouraged to burn with extreme caution.

Northern York region has lifted their fire bans. This includes East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Wasaga Beach and Dufferin County no longer have a burn ban in place.

The Muskoka Fire Chiefs lifted the total fire ban for Muskoka on Wednesday morning. The fire danger rating has been set to high so caution must be taken with open flames. There is no daytime burning allowed.

Anyone hoping to have a campfire in Algonquin Park will have to make other plans. Park officials say the rain we have received just isn’t enough to lift the ban. Campers may use portable stoves or barbeques that have a fuel source with a control valve.

A burn ban includes campfires, outdoor cooking fires, burning of debris and fireworks.

Officials say the fire bans could be reinstated if another hot, dry spell occurs.