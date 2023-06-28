Fire ban remains in place in cottage country over Canada Day long weekend

A fire ban remains in effect this Canada Day long weekend in cottage country.

"We understand the disappointment this may bring for many families and visitors; however, the safety and protection of our community remains the top priority," said Muskoka Lakes Mayor Peter Kelley.

The local fire department noted the open-air ban is in conjunction with a municipal fire ban amid 62 active wildfires in Ontario.

"Of these, 17 are not under control, six are being held, 13 are under control, and 26 are being monitored," the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Campfires, non-recreational open-air fires, and fireworks are strictly prohibited.

"As a result, all fireworks celebrations are cancelled for this weekend," a release noted.

Failing to comply with the fire ban could result in fines of at least $1,000.