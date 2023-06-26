Fire ban in this town dampens Canada Day celebrations

Under a provincially-mandated fire ban, Bracebridge cancelled its fireworks celebration for the national holiday.

In a statement released Friday by Bracebridge's Chamber of Commerce, it noted it would be cancelling the town's celebratory Canada Day fireworks display due to the current fire ban mandated across most of central Ontario by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

A second statement on Monday from the Town of Bracebridge stated, "As Canada Day approaches, residents and visitors are reminded that the total fire ban and Provincial restricted fire zone remains in effect. Recreational open-air fires, non-recreational open-air fires and the detonation of fireworks are strictly prohibited. Failing to comply with the fire ban restrictions may result in a fine of at least $250."

Closer to Barrie, Severn belongs to the Georgian Bay and Muskoka region group and is under the same MNRF ban, said Simcoe County Fire Coordinator and Director of Emergency Services of New Tecumseth Dan Heydon.

"But based on what we're seeing now and the expected precipitation, I don't anticipate a fire ban in Simcoe County," said Heydon.

With a few days of soggy weather in the forecast – but clearing in time for the July 1st weekend – Barrie's Canada Day celebration, including fireworks, should go ahead as planned, said a city of Barrie spokesperson.

Bracebridge will still celebrate Canada Day with cupcakes at noon, music in Memorial Park, a street party with kids' entertainment, and live music beginning at 4 p.m.