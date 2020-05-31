BARRIE -- Barrie Police believe a fire that ripped through an abandoned house on Essa Rd Saturday was intentionally set.

Emergency crews were called to the address between Ardagh Rd and Ferndale Dr. S at about 3 p.m.

Police are looking to speak with three teenage males reported to have been walking bikes near the home about 30 minutes before the fire call.

Investigators are also asking people with security systems who live nearby to check their footage from Saturday for any sign of the three males.