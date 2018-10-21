

CTV Barrie





Local mayoral candidates are making their final pitch on the eve of the municipal election in Barrie.



The face-off between Ram Faerber and Jeff Lehman is a repeat of the 2014 race. Faerber says he’s working hard to overcome the odds to stop incumbent Lehman from winning a third term in office.



"When I was a kid growing up, my parents always said to us nothing is impossible,” said Faeber. “So, beating Jeff Lehman isn't impossible"



Lehman secured 92 per cent of the vote four years ago and says he’s happy for what he’s done during his time in office and hopes to continue with what he’s started.



"We've seen a lot of great things in Barrie,” said Lehman. “It feels like there's momentum in the community, but I know there's still challenges out there, and that's part of the reason why I’m hoping for another 4 years."



Meanwhile in Innisfil, no matter the voter outcome, the town will see a new face in the top job. Former mayor Barb Baguley is up against Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin, and city councilor Stan Daurio.



Residents will be able to cast their votes on October 22 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.