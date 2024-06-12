Fiery crash in Ramara Township closes Highway 12

A fiery crash in Ramara Township sent three people to the hospital, two in serious condition.

Ramara Fire Chief Tony Strong said the two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 at McNeil Street occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

"Upon impact, one of the vehicles caught fire, and the lone occupant was able to get out of the vehicle," Strong said.

"The two occupants of the other vehicle were trapped and had to be extricated by the fire service."

Ramara fire crews were able to free the people from their vehicle and assisted paramedics in loading them for transport.

All three people were sent to hospital, two of whom had serious injuries.

Highway 12 between Balsam Road and Concession 11 was closed until almost 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Strong said firefighters extinguished the car fire, and the police are now investigating the cause of the collision.