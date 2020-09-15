Advertisement
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during drug bust in Alliston: OPP
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:52AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:53AM EDT
The Nottawasaga OPP Community Street Crime Unit seized around $8,000 in fentanyl during a drug-trafficking investigation in the Alliston, Ont., area on Sept. 10, 2020. (OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP says officers seized $8,000 in fentanyl, plus cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $5,000 cash during a raid in the Alliston area.
According to provincial police, a drug trafficking investigation was launched back in May that lead them to arrest an Alliston man last Thursday.
The 22-year-old faces several drug-trafficking charges.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
RELATED IMAGES