BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP says officers seized $8,000 in fentanyl, plus cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $5,000 cash during a raid in the Alliston area.

According to provincial police, a drug trafficking investigation was launched back in May that lead them to arrest an Alliston man last Thursday.

The 22-year-old faces several drug-trafficking charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.