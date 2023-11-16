Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant apprehended in Oshawa

A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been apprehended in Oshawa, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad confirmed on Friday.

The news comes one day after the R.O.P.E. Squad advised the public about Allanah Wood-Beers, who went unlawfully at large.

The authorities said the 33-year-old woman breached her statutory release and was known to frequent Simcoe County, specifically Midland, Orillia and Barrie.

Wood-Beers is currently serving more than two years for a violent robbery, assault with a weapon, assault with the intention to use force, aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.