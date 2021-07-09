BARRIE, ONT -- Ontario provincial police report a 40 per cent increase in deadly transport truck crashes so far this year.

From January to the end of June, police responded to 32 fatal commercial motor vehicle collisions, up from 23 collisions reported around the same time last year.

They add that the weight of trucks while travelling at a high rate of speed increases the risk of fatalities.

Police site improper lane changes, following too closely and driver inattention are considered contributing factors.

During their one-week Operation Safe Driver campaign, police will be on the lookout for any motorists or commercial drivers not abiding by the rules of the road.