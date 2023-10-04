Fatal crash involving 2 motorcycles and passenger vehicle under investigation

Haliburton Highlands OPP is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle collision that happened over the weekend in Dysart et al.

According to police, the crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger vehicle happened late Sunday morning on Glamorgan Road.

Two people were airlifted via Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre for medical attention.

Police say as a result of the collision, a 48-year-old was later pronounced dead. The other person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The person in the third vehicle didn't report any injuries.

Glamorgan Road was closed for several hours for the investigation into what happened.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122.