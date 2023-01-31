Fatal crash in Bradford claims life of 40-year-old man

The South Simcoe Police are looking for witnesses and information following a fatal crash Friday that took the life of a 40-year-old Bradford man.

Police received a report at around 7:30 p.m. of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Walker Avenue and the 6th Line in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Upon arrival, police found that an eastbound Toyota pickup truck, operated by a lone male, had failed to stop for a stop sign at Walker Avenue.

The vehicle then continued through the 3-way intersection, breached a guardrail and stopped on Morris Road.

Officers and members from the Simcoe County paramedics and Bradford West Gwillimbury fire department treated the male on the scene, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased.

Members of the South Simcoe Police Service Traffic Unit conducted an investigation at the scene. Speed, alcohol use and seat belt use are some factors being investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.