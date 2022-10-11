Family says dog that attacked Barrie woman is a pit bull breed, banned in Ontario

The family of a Barrie, Ont., woman attacked on her front lawn by a dog says the animal is now being held at a rescue centre in Owen Sound for a 10-day mandatory rabies quarantine.

Cory Fram's family says it learned the dog is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and that its immunization records were not up to date.

Barrie bylaw officials have not confirmed the dog's breed.

Officials did say the man seen in the doorbell camera video holding the dog following the attack is not the animal's owner. The owner's identity has yet to be provided.

Ontario banned bull terrier breeds in 2005, including Staffordshire Bull Terriers, which are considered pit bulls.

Cory Fram said the dog was running loose down her street when it jumped and latched onto her arm Thursday afternoon outside her Cunningham Drive home.

The 40-year-old mother of two suffered injuries to her arm, hand and backside.

Her home doorbell camera captured most of the terrifying attack, which is being used in the investigation.

Bylaw officials did not offer any specifics on what would happen to the dog or its owner.

The investigation is ongoing.