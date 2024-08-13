Family dismisses reported sighting of missing Barrie woman

More than a year after the mysterious disappearance of Autumn Shaganash in Barrie, police are still searching for clues.

"There have been a number of appeals and initiatives put forward. The family has not given up, and neither has the Barrie Police Service," said the service's communications coordinator, Peter Leon.

Autumn Shaganash disappeared on June 10, 2023, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

Those appeals and a $50,000 reward have generated dozens of tips from people claiming to have information about the case and Shaganash's whereabouts. However, none of these tips, including an alleged sighting in northern Ontario, have helped solve the case.

In June, Barrie police said they received a tip that Shaganash had been spotted in the area of Regina Street and McIntyre Street in North Bay.

"With the distance between here and North Bay, North Bay police provided us the assistance that they could provide. They were able to have their officers in the immediate area until we could obtain that video," explained Leon.

Shaganash's family was given access to privately view the security footage and, after watching, confirmed it was not the missing 27-year-old, dampening their hopes of finding Autumn.

" We always get a little rush like, 'Oh my gosh, it's her," said Kimberly Moore, Shaganash's cousin.

Shaganash was first reported missing on June 10, 2023.

Surveillance footage captured what police believe are the moments leading up to her disappearance as she walked on Shelley Lane heading towards Sunnidale Road around 10 a.m. - at the same time, an ALS Walk with dozens of people in attendance was underway.

Shaganash's cousin said her family refuses to give up hope and urges anyone with information to come forward.

"It would be really good if people did, you know, keep communicating, and if you do see anything or hear anything, cases do get let go of, and cases do die down, and we don't want that to happen to Autumn's case," said Moore.

Anyone with information on Autumn Shaganash's whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities at 705-725-7025 and request the Major Crime Unit.