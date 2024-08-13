Family dismisses reported sighting of missing Barrie woman
More than a year after the mysterious disappearance of Autumn Shaganash in Barrie, police are still searching for clues.
"There have been a number of appeals and initiatives put forward. The family has not given up, and neither has the Barrie Police Service," said the service's communications coordinator, Peter Leon.
Autumn Shaganash disappeared on June 10, 2023, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
Those appeals and a $50,000 reward have generated dozens of tips from people claiming to have information about the case and Shaganash's whereabouts. However, none of these tips, including an alleged sighting in northern Ontario, have helped solve the case.
In June, Barrie police said they received a tip that Shaganash had been spotted in the area of Regina Street and McIntyre Street in North Bay.
"With the distance between here and North Bay, North Bay police provided us the assistance that they could provide. They were able to have their officers in the immediate area until we could obtain that video," explained Leon.
Shaganash's family was given access to privately view the security footage and, after watching, confirmed it was not the missing 27-year-old, dampening their hopes of finding Autumn.
" We always get a little rush like, 'Oh my gosh, it's her," said Kimberly Moore, Shaganash's cousin.
Shaganash was first reported missing on June 10, 2023.
Surveillance footage captured what police believe are the moments leading up to her disappearance as she walked on Shelley Lane heading towards Sunnidale Road around 10 a.m. - at the same time, an ALS Walk with dozens of people in attendance was underway.
Shaganash's cousin said her family refuses to give up hope and urges anyone with information to come forward.
"It would be really good if people did, you know, keep communicating, and if you do see anything or hear anything, cases do get let go of, and cases do die down, and we don't want that to happen to Autumn's case," said Moore.
Anyone with information on Autumn Shaganash's whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities at 705-725-7025 and request the Major Crime Unit.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's foreign worker program a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' says UN report
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmer's Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Trial date expected in September 2025 for hockey players charged in sexual assault
According to Superior Court documents from the London Courthouse a trial date is drawing near in the case against five former Canadian world junior hockey team players.
George Clooney has some choice words for Quentin Tarantino, who said he doesn't think Clooney is a movie star
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
How the death-care industry is adapting to the modern consumer
The death-care industry, like any line of work, has had to learn to adapt to an evolving consumer and environment. But with a funeral home being a unique type of job, it does bring its own set of challenges.
Lawsuit challenging NCAA's ban of Canadian Hockey League players could upend college hockey
The NCAA was accused of boycotting Canadian Hockey League players from Division I competition in a class-action lawsuit filed on Tuesday that, if successful, could end college hockey’s longstanding ban on players deemed to be professionals.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Attack in Wellesley prompts 'shelter in place' warning
Police have issued a ‘shelter in place’ warning while they look for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at knifepoint in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
-
Brant County, Ont. mothers want change after children die of drug overdoses
A pair of mothers are joining forces after both their children died as a result of drug overdoses.
London
-
Mixed reviews and pre-mixed drinks as London gets ready for corner store booze sales
We’re getting closer to the day Ontarians will be able to buy a box of beer in their neighbourhood variety store.
-
Trial date expected in September 2025 for hockey players charged in sexual assault
According to Superior Court documents from the London Courthouse a trial date is drawing near in the case against five former Canadian world junior hockey team players.
-
London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
Windsor
-
‘I was held at knifepoint suddenly’: Man shares his alleged intimate partner violence experience
A Windsor man is sharing his alleged experience with intimate partner violence, calling for more support for male victims.
-
Windsor advocate not surprised by report highlighting union disparities
A Windsor-based advocate said she wasn’t surprised to read a new report detailing disparities in union representation for Black and racialized workers.
-
Second Costco location rumoured in Windsor
A second Costco location is rumoured to be coming to Windsor and the city is showing its support.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Neighbours react with shock to drive-by shooting in Timmins
Timmins police say they are investigating reports of gunshots in the south end of town Monday night.
-
Three from northern Ont. fined $526K for illegal cigarettes
Three people – two caught in Timmins and one in Hearst – have collectively been fined $526,000 for offences related to illegal cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Ste. Marie centre will help combat growing addictions crisis
The creation of a mental health and addictions institute in Sault Ste. Marie is making progress, with a formal funding announcement from Ottawa on Monday.
-
Sault police say impaired motorist was driving on the wrong side of the street
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation receives new land conservation funding
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
Ottawa
-
Stolen dog from Ottawa found in Wyoming reunited with owner in Canada
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
-
Back to school for more than 1,000 Ottawa French Catholic elementary students
More than a thousand elementary students at two west Ottawa schools under the Conseil des Écoles Catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) are starting the new school year three weeks earlier than most.
-
Taxi association asks Amazon to halt sales of fake cab signs
The association representing taxi drivers in Canada is asking Amazon to stop selling fake cab signs on its marketplace over a growing number of card swap scams involving fraudulent drivers.
Toronto
-
Woman airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following Hwy 410 collision
A woman was airlifted to a hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga Tuesday morning.
-
Man trapped in trench in Etobicoke rescued, rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A construction worker trapped in a trench in Etobicoke has been rescued and rushed to the hospital, Toronto police said.
-
Police search farmland in Stouffville, Ont. for clues into disappearance of Markham real estate agent
York Regional Police say they are deploying "all available resources” as they search a parcel of farmland in Stouffville for a missing Markham woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec vows to clarify new health-care directive after meeting with anglophone groups
Days after saying a new directive for health-care workers was 'clear,' Quebec's minister of the French language says his government will clarify the policy after meeting with groups representing the English-speaking community.
-
Montreal's social intervention squad expanding to entire city to address homelessness
The City of Montreal says it will expand its mobile mediation and social intervention team (EMMIS) throughout the metropolis in response to the homelessness crisis.
-
Pointe-Claire bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
Atlantic
-
Policing conference in Halifax looks at community response to international events
Police representatives from across the country are in Halifax for the 119th annual Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CAPC) Summit. The conference is focusing on how global crises create conflict and risk at the local level.
-
B.C. man facing 23 charges in online sextortion of teens in Ont., Que. and N.S.
A 19-year-old B.C. man has been charged with 23 offences in the alleged online sextortion of victims in multiple provinces.
-
Fredericton experiencing 'significant increase' in drug overdoses in 2024: police, fire
Fredericton first responders are concerned about a “significant increase” in drug overdoses in the city, saying they’ve already responded to more overdoses in 2024 than in all of last year.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
-
CRTC ruling could bring more choices, lower prices for Internet to Manitoba: advocates
Experts and advocates say more choices and lower prices for Internet could be on the way for Manitobans thanks to a new ruling aimed to boost competition.
-
Driver facing new charge after hit-and-run victim dies: RCMP
A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Winnipeg has died from injuries sustained after an alleged hit-and-run run by an impaired driver last month.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused of luring 16-year-old over Instagram faces child porn charges
A Calgary man is facing charges in a sexual extortion case involving a 16-year-old girl.
-
Jasper council told wildfire caused $283M in lost property value
The town of Jasper says early numbers indicate last month’s wildfires destroyed $283 million worth of property.
-
Missing hiker, 24, found dead in Kananaskis Country
A 24-year-old hiker who went missing was found dead in Kananaskis Country on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Jasper council told wildfire caused $283M in lost property value
The town of Jasper says early numbers indicate last month’s wildfires destroyed $283 million worth of property.
-
'Be very careful': Officials warn of potential hazards in homes still standing in Jasper
Pattie Urie will be going home to Jasper on Friday. The 25-year resident of Jasper is one of the lucky ones — she says her house in west Jasper is still standing.
-
Community-run Edmonton Elks being sold to private owner Larry Thompson: CFL source
Larry Thompson is the new private owner of the Edmonton Elks.
Regina
-
Child airlifted to hospital following collision in Melville, Sask.
A child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a pedestrian collision in Melville, Sask. on Monday.
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
Regina woman wins over $500,000 from Vault Breaker VLT
A Regina woman is now $577,607.86 richer after winning the grand jackpot on a Vault Breaker VLT last week.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
RCMP organized crime squad seizes over 36 kilos of drugs in Saskatoon
The RCMP's federal serious and organized crime squad and local police seized a sizeable quantity of drugs from two homes and two vehicles in Saskatoon this month.
Vancouver
-
$387M spent fighting B.C. wildfires so far this year: officials
B.C. has spent $387 million fighting wildfires so far this season, according to officials, who provided an update on the situation Tuesday.
-
Shots fired, arson attempt in B.C. linked to extortion threats targeting South Asian businesses: RCMP
Shots fired and an attempted arson at a home in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend appear to be linked to extortion threats targeting South Asian businesses across the country.
-
Pit bull was off-leash in children's care, B.C. woman says after attack
A woman whose corgi was attacked by a pit bull in a Coquitlam, B.C., dog park last week is questioning whether families should allow certain pets off-leash in public – particularly in the care of unaccompanied minors.
Vancouver Island
-
$387M spent fighting B.C. wildfires so far this year: officials
B.C. has spent $387 million fighting wildfires so far this season, according to officials, who provided an update on the situation Tuesday.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man shot with less-lethal round on Okanagan beach
Mounties in British Columbia say they have notified the province's independent police oversight agency after an officer shot a man in Penticton with a less-lethal round, causing "a possible serious injury."
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.