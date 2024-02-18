BARRIE
Barrie

    • Family day 2024: Here's what's open and closed

    Share

    Monday, February 19th, is family day, which means several closures on the provincial holiday.

    What's closed:

    • Municipal and provincial offices
    • Banks
    • LCBO stores
    • The Beer Store
    • Georgian Mall
    • Bayfield Mall
    • Barrie Library

    What's open:

    • Federal offices, including passport offices
    • Canada Post
    • Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket
    • Tanger Outlets in Cookstown
    • Vaughan Mills Mall
    • Some grocery and drug stores
    • Garbage and Recycling collection:
    • Barrie: No waste collection
    • Simcoe County: No change
    • Orillia: No waste collection
    • Vaughan: No change
    • Newmarket: No change
    • Aurora: No change
    • Muskoka: No change

    Transit:

    • Orillia: No transit
    • Midland: No transit
    • Barrie: Sunday schedule
    • York Region: Sunday schedule
    • GO Transit: Saturday schedule

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News