Fake $100 bills making the rounds in Midland

BARRIE, ONT. -

Provincial police are warning Midland businesses to keep an eye out for counterfeit Canadian currency.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says it has received several complaints from retailers in Midland about the phoney bills.

Police say fake $100 bills were used to make in-store purchases.

Police say the Bank of Canada website offers information on how to identify a counterfeit bill.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police.