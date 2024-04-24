Failure to remain at a collision leads to stolen property charges: OPP

Failing to remain at a collision resulted in stolen property and impaired driving charges for one Innisfil resident.

On April 21, Orillia OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision where one of the vehicles failed to remain at the scene.

Officers patrolled the area for the vehicle in question and spotted it travelling southbound on Highway 11 near Line 15 in Oro-Medonte Township.

The car was stopped, and officers proceeded with an investigation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle seemed to be impaired by drugs.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that the driver and passenger had stolen property.

OPP recovered two landscaping tampers.

As a result, a 39-year-old from Innisfil has been charged with operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, operation while impaired alcohol and drugs, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of a substance and failure to stop after an accident.

The driver was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

A 32-year-old from Innisfil has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a substance.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.