Extortion charges laid on security guard at Ontario Police College
A contracted security guard at the Ontario Police College (OPC) with extortion and harassment.
Elgin provincial police has charged a man employed with a security contractor at the college following a criminal investigation.
OPP was contacted by the staff of the police college on Nov. 10, 2022 to initiate an investigation following a complaint from two students regarding an employee of a private-sector security contractor at OPC.
As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with criminal harassment for repeatedly following, communicating and threatening two people, as well as extortion.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous message online .
One in six women in Canada have had an abortion and vast majority feel it was the right decision: survey
Around two in five Canadian women say they know a close friend or family member who has had an abortion, and one in six women report having had an abortion, according to a new survey.
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina
Day Three at the World Cup is off to a rollicking start as Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating Argentina 2-1.
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify at 'Freedom Convoy' inquiry
Top government ministers will continue testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which has already heard from more than 65 witnesses over five weeks on the federal government's response to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
5 things to know for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
A new survey offers insight into women's experiences with abortion in Canada, the story of how a veteran helped subdue the shooter at an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado, and the Canadian men's soccer team says it's eager to gain respect on the World Cup stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
The five victims of the Colorado LGBTQ2S+ club shooting
A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ2S+ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
Atlantic
-
Dig Deeper: HRM report recommends sizable tax hike
A new pre-budget report to Halifax Regional Council is recommending an 8 per cent tax hike for both home and business owners in the city, as officials deal with rising costs and falling revenues.
-
'It’s not enough': Front-line workers in Moncton plead with city for shelter
The Greater Moncton area has never had as many people living outside without shelter as it does right now.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall late Monday night.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers vote for general strike
Unionized workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery have voted in favour of a general unlimited strike. In a news release, the STTCNDDN–CSN union said it adopted the strike mandate with a 71 per cent vote in favour.
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Federal government making 'major' housing announcement today
The federal government is making what it is calling a 'major housing announcement' in Ottawa today.
-
-
Karlsson reaches 30 points as Sharks beat Senators
Erik Karlsson had two assists, becoming the first NHL defenseman to reach 30 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
-
Male victim critically injured in double stabbing in Toronto's west end
A male victim is in critical condition in hospital following a double stabbing Monday night in Toronto’s west end.
Kitchener
-
Third-party review underway as Catholic school board election hits another roadblock
As school board trustees settle into their new roles, one group is still waiting for the election to officially end nearly a month later.
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
London
-
Three individuals facing 86 charges in stolen property investigation
Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, Lambton County OPP said.
-
One dead after crash near Mitchell, Ont.
One person is dead after a crash near Mitchell, Ont.
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest underway in death of North Bay man after interaction with city police
An inquest is looking into the events surrounding the death of a North Bay man after an interaction with city police officers.
-
‘Unconscious spending’ makes it that much harder to balance the budget
As inflation worsens, Canadians are faced with the challenge of dealing with their ‘unconscious spending,’ a term that refers to money you spend out of habit.
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
Windsor
-
Police release suspect vehicle photo after 33-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash
Windsor police say a 33-year-old man has died after a hit-and run collision over the weekend.
-
City deploys Transit Windsor buses to provide relief for residents of heatless downtown apartment building
The City of Windsor has deployed two Transit Windsor buses to provide temporary relief to residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue, which has been without working heat for the fall season, despite a city by-law that requires landlords to provide heat by Sept. 15. 'We're homeless with a roof over our head,' described building resident Peter Werner.
-
Windsor driver busted going 171 km/hr on Highway 401: OPP
OPP say a 31-year-old Windsor driver is facing charges after getting caught going 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Calgary
-
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
-
Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames send slumping Philadelphia Flyers to 7th straight loss
Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
-
Long Sask. wait times create boon for private health providers
A Saskatchewan mother recently had to pay for a healthcare app to see a doctor for her daughter’s infection, and it’s raising concerns about a potentially growing trend of two-tiered healthcare in the province.
-
University of Saskatchewan students rally for Ukraine
Ukrainian students at the University of Saskatchewan are hoping their voices are heard a world away, with many worrying about their friends and families still living in Ukraine who face a brutal winter ahead.
Edmonton
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
Devils top Oilers 5-2, mark franchise record with 13th straight win
Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win.
Vancouver
-
'We misunderstood': Vancouver mayor's public safety plan not being funded by the province after all
B.C.'s newly announced public safety plan does not allocate funding for the Vancouver mayor's promise to hire more mental health nurses and police officers in the city, the office of the premier has confirmed.
-
B.C. police agencies successfully lobby for app to assess mental health calls
B.C.'s police chiefs have successfully lobbied the province for funding to dramatically expand an app to screen, document, and assess what kind of mental health resources will best serve people they encounter in distress
-
Brunch patrons robbed at gunpoint at East Vancouver café
Police are investigating a terrifying armed robbery at an East Vancouver café that took place during a busy brunch service Sunday.