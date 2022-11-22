Extortion charges laid on security guard at Ontario Police College

A contracted security guard at the Ontario Police College (OPC) with extortion and harassment.

Elgin provincial police has charged a man employed with a security contractor at the college following a criminal investigation.

OPP was contacted by the staff of the police college on Nov. 10, 2022 to initiate an investigation following a complaint from two students regarding an employee of a private-sector security contractor at OPC.

As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with criminal harassment for repeatedly following, communicating and threatening two people, as well as extortion.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous message online .