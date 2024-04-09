Expect weekend GO train service disruptions along Barrie line

No GO train service will be available on the Barrie Line south of the Rutherford station this weekend.

Trains will be temporarily suspended to allow crews to do signal work along the corridor on Saturday and Sunday.

Over the weekend, trains on the Barrie Line will operate on a reduced schedule between the Rutherford and Allandale Waterfront stations.

Buses will replace trains running between the Aurora station and Rutherford to the Highway 407 bus terminal.

Furthermore, the signal work will pause train and bus service into or out of Union Station this weekend along the Barrie Line.

Complete information on the weekend disruptions on the Barrie Line is available here, including updated schedules.