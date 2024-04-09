BARRIE
Barrie

    • Expect weekend GO train service disruptions along Barrie line

    Two children wait for the GO Train as it approaches in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News) Two children wait for the GO Train as it approaches in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News)
    Share

    No GO train service will be available on the Barrie Line south of the Rutherford station this weekend.

    Trains will be temporarily suspended to allow crews to do signal work along the corridor on Saturday and Sunday.

    Over the weekend, trains on the Barrie Line will operate on a reduced schedule between the Rutherford and Allandale Waterfront stations.

    Buses will replace trains running between the Aurora station and Rutherford to the Highway 407 bus terminal.

    Furthermore, the signal work will pause train and bus service into or out of Union Station this weekend along the Barrie Line.

    Complete information on the weekend disruptions on the Barrie Line is available here, including updated schedules.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News