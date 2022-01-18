Exchange Barrie parking tickets with restaurant receipts

The City of Barrie hopes to support local businesses struggling amid another round of restrictions by reinstating its parking ticket cancellation program.

Starting Tuesday, the city will cancel parking tickets for residents who provide proof of purchase from a Barrie restaurant in the amount equal to or greater to the set fine within five days.

The fine is noted at the bottom of the ticket.

A release on the program stated, "The city is committed to finding creative ways to encourage residents to support local, Barrie-based restaurants through curbside pick-up and takeout options while provincial restrictions are in place."

City councillors approved reinstating the program at Monday's meeting.

The parking ticket cancellation program will run while restaurants are closed for indoor dining.

Residents need to email a copy of their ticket and restaurant receipt to submit a request to cancel parking tickets.

The Ontario government announced earlier this month that indoor dining would be restricted until at least Jan. 26.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford told Newstalk 580 that the province would announce "some positive news" this week about "going back to other levels of restrictions," though no details were provided.