A Barrie man is facing criminal charges after crashing his car near a school parking lot.

Police say the 46-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed on Little Avenue in Barrie just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said when the 2016 Telsa crossed the steep incline leading up to the railway tracks just north of Huronia Road it became airborne and crashed 100 feet away onto the street.

The impact caused the Tesla to skid across the road, shedding parts along the way, and landed on school grounds.

Police say the 4-door Tesla was "demolished".

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court in October.