BARRIE, ONT. -- A demonstration was held outside the York-Simcoe MPP and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney's constituency office, protesting the planned Bradford Bypass.

Attendees were seen waving signs demanding an end to the construction of the Bradford Bypass, which is expected to be a 16-kilometre route connecting the 400-404 highways with access through Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The Simcoe County Greenbelt Coalition planned Saturday's demonstration. The group is concerned about the impacts the construction of a new major thoroughfare will have on the environment.

