    • Environment Canada sounds alarm about snow squall warnings across most of central Ontario

    Local heavy, blowing snow will track across central Ontario.

    Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for most of central Ontario, from Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Dufferin to Innisfil, York, Grey and Bruce counties and Parry Sound and Muskoka regions.

    Expected to begin this morning and continuing through to this evening, lake-effect snow squalls are expected to bring strong winds up to 60 km/h and as much as 10 to 20 centimetres of snow in some regions, but up to 30 cm near Georgian Bay.

    All Simcoe County school buses have been cancelled due to snowstorms and expected poor driving conditions.

    Reduced visibility will make travel hazardous, and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas.

    "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," states Environment Canada in its snow squall warning release.

