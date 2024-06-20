Electricity bill rebate scams targeting seniors in Simcoe County

South Simcoe police have issued a warning about a new scam targeting seniors.

According to the police service, residents reported receiving calls and emails from individuals claiming to offer rebates on electricity bills.

Police say the scammers are trying to gain access to residents' homes, saying they need to verify the resident's rebate eligibility.

The fraudsters also ask if homeowners are over the age of 75, which police say is a red flag.

What You Need to Know

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has warned about such scams.

The OEB states that the legitimate Ontario Electricity Support Program (OESP) does not require home visits. It adds that applications and approvals for the OESP are conducted without the need for representatives to enter your home.

"If you receive one of these calls, hang up and remember, never allow strangers into your home," South Simcoe police stated.

Protect Yourself

Police recommend the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

Verify the caller's identity if contacted about rebates or financial aid related to your electricity bill, and contact your electricity provider directly to confirm legitimacy.

Never give out personal information, especially over the phone or via email, unless you know the recipient's identity and intentions.

Be aware that the OESP does not involve home visits.

And if you receive a suspicious call or email, report it to the authorities.