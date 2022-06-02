Election roundup: Here's who will represent local ridings at Queen's Park

Across the region, two local ridings stood out throughout the campaign as ones to watch, with two well-known faces battling it out in Barrie, while history came close to being made in cottage country.

BARRIE-SPRINGWATER-ORO-MEDONTE

It was a nail-biting race to the finish in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte as PC incumbent Doug Downey took the win over Liberal Jeff Lehman.

Downey held onto his seat at Queen's Park with the win over the long-time Barrie mayor.

Downey, 52, a real estate lawyer and Ontario's attorney general, said his priorities were affordability, infrastructure and the economy.

He was first elected to represent the riding in 2018.

He won with 42.5 per cent of the vote over Lehman who gathered 40.8 per cent support.

The riding covers the northern part of Barrie, plus Springwater Township and Oro-Medonte.

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA

In a neck and neck race to the finish in the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka, tradition came out ahead.

While the Green Party was optimistic it could gain a second seat in the legislature, ultimately, it came up short, with PC Graydon Smith taking the win.

Smith will keep the Tory's stronghold in cottage country alive.

The long-time Bracebridge mayor took over for veteran PC Norm Miller, who retired from his seat after more than two decades with the task of holding onto the Progressive Conservative seat in the legislature.

Throughout the campaign, the Green Party gave the PCs a run for their money, but finished in second place, with 40 per cent of the vote, well ahead of NDP Erin Horvath.

The riding includes Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, Huntsville, and Parry Sound, and extends right up the edge of the Nickle Belt.

BARRIE-INNISFIL

Incumbent Andrea Khanjin held onto her seat in the legislature for the Progressive Conservatives.

Khanjin was a political newcomer in 2018 when she defeated New Democrat Pekka Reinio by less than 10,000 votes, and now she heads into her second term as MPP.

Andrea Khanjin received 50.2 per cent of the vote in the riding that covers the southern half of Barrie, Innisfil and down to the border of Bradford.

SIMCOE-GREY

The candidates in the riding were all vying for a spot at Queen's Park for the first time, with no returning players.

Former Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson ultimately kept the tradition alive with a Progressive Conservative win.

The riding has been a Tory stronghold held by well-known Conservative Cabinet Minister and former interim PC Leader Jim Wilson. Wilson had been representing the riding as an independent for the latter half of the session.

Saunderson took the riding with 51.2 per cent of the vote.

The riding stretches from the Town of The Blue Mountains into Collingwood and Wasaga Beach, down to Essa Township, New Tecumseth and Adjala-Tosorontio.

SIMCOE NORTH

PC Jill Dunlop will return to her seat at Queen's Park after being re-elected.

Dunlop won with 49.8 per cent of the vote, well ahead of New Democrat Elizabeth Van Houtte, and Liberal Aaron Cayden Hiltz.

The riding covers Orillia, north into Severn Township, west toward Georgian Bay, Tiny and Tay townships, plus Midland and Penetanguishene.

YORK-SIMCOE

Progressive Conservative Caroline Mulroney held onto her place at Queen's Park, with 57.1 per cent of the vote, while Liberal candidate Walter Alvarez-Bardales trailed behind with 17 per cent support.

The riding covers Bradford West Gwillimbury, East Gwillimbury, and parts of Georgina and King Township.

NEWMARKET-AURORA

A new PC candidate held onto the riding for the party after Minister Christine Elliot chose not to run again.

Dawn Gallagher Murphy, who served alongside Elliott as a constituency manager, will make her way to Queen's Park after being elected with 44.5 per cent support.

Liberal candidate Dr. Sylvain Roy finished shy of the win with 31.7 per cent of the vote.

The riding lies entirely in York Region, and covers the northern part of Aurora.

DUFFERIN-CALEDON

Incumbent Sylvia Jones kept the riding for the Tories.

Jones has represented the riding since 2007, and she won with 49.6 per cent of the vote.

Liberal Bob Gordanier finished second with 18.5 per cent, with the Green Party following in third place with 14.3 per cent support.

The riding covers Orangeville, Mono, East Garafraxa, Grand Valley and Caledon.

BRUCE-GREY-OWEN SOUND

PC Rick Byers kept the riding blue with a win over the Liberal candidate Selwyn Hicks.

Byers gathered 48.3 per cent of the vote, well ahead of Hicks, who received 20.7 per cent.

The riding is on the north coast of Lake Huron and south shores of Georgian Bay.

