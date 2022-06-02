Election roundup: Here's who will represent local ridings at Queen's Park
Across the region, two local ridings stood out throughout the campaign as ones to watch, with two well-known faces battling it out in Barrie, while history came close to being made in cottage country.
BARRIE-SPRINGWATER-ORO-MEDONTE
It was a nail-biting race to the finish in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte as PC incumbent Doug Downey took the win over Liberal Jeff Lehman.
Downey held onto his seat at Queen's Park with the win over the long-time Barrie mayor.
Downey, 52, a real estate lawyer and Ontario's attorney general, said his priorities were affordability, infrastructure and the economy.
He was first elected to represent the riding in 2018.
He won with 42.5 per cent of the vote over Lehman who gathered 40.8 per cent support.
The riding covers the northern part of Barrie, plus Springwater Township and Oro-Medonte.
PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA
In a neck and neck race to the finish in the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka, tradition came out ahead.
While the Green Party was optimistic it could gain a second seat in the legislature, ultimately, it came up short, with PC Graydon Smith taking the win.
Smith will keep the Tory's stronghold in cottage country alive.
The long-time Bracebridge mayor took over for veteran PC Norm Miller, who retired from his seat after more than two decades with the task of holding onto the Progressive Conservative seat in the legislature.
Throughout the campaign, the Green Party gave the PCs a run for their money, but finished in second place, with 40 per cent of the vote, well ahead of NDP Erin Horvath.
The riding includes Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, Huntsville, and Parry Sound, and extends right up the edge of the Nickle Belt.
BARRIE-INNISFIL
Incumbent Andrea Khanjin held onto her seat in the legislature for the Progressive Conservatives.
Khanjin was a political newcomer in 2018 when she defeated New Democrat Pekka Reinio by less than 10,000 votes, and now she heads into her second term as MPP.
Andrea Khanjin received 50.2 per cent of the vote in the riding that covers the southern half of Barrie, Innisfil and down to the border of Bradford.
SIMCOE-GREY
The candidates in the riding were all vying for a spot at Queen's Park for the first time, with no returning players.
Former Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson ultimately kept the tradition alive with a Progressive Conservative win.
The riding has been a Tory stronghold held by well-known Conservative Cabinet Minister and former interim PC Leader Jim Wilson. Wilson had been representing the riding as an independent for the latter half of the session.
Saunderson took the riding with 51.2 per cent of the vote.
The riding stretches from the Town of The Blue Mountains into Collingwood and Wasaga Beach, down to Essa Township, New Tecumseth and Adjala-Tosorontio.
SIMCOE NORTH
PC Jill Dunlop will return to her seat at Queen's Park after being re-elected.
Dunlop won with 49.8 per cent of the vote, well ahead of New Democrat Elizabeth Van Houtte, and Liberal Aaron Cayden Hiltz.
The riding covers Orillia, north into Severn Township, west toward Georgian Bay, Tiny and Tay townships, plus Midland and Penetanguishene.
YORK-SIMCOE
Progressive Conservative Caroline Mulroney held onto her place at Queen's Park, with 57.1 per cent of the vote, while Liberal candidate Walter Alvarez-Bardales trailed behind with 17 per cent support.
The riding covers Bradford West Gwillimbury, East Gwillimbury, and parts of Georgina and King Township.
NEWMARKET-AURORA
A new PC candidate held onto the riding for the party after Minister Christine Elliot chose not to run again.
Dawn Gallagher Murphy, who served alongside Elliott as a constituency manager, will make her way to Queen's Park after being elected with 44.5 per cent support.
Liberal candidate Dr. Sylvain Roy finished shy of the win with 31.7 per cent of the vote.
The riding lies entirely in York Region, and covers the northern part of Aurora.
DUFFERIN-CALEDON
Incumbent Sylvia Jones kept the riding for the Tories.
Jones has represented the riding since 2007, and she won with 49.6 per cent of the vote.
Liberal Bob Gordanier finished second with 18.5 per cent, with the Green Party following in third place with 14.3 per cent support.
The riding covers Orangeville, Mono, East Garafraxa, Grand Valley and Caledon.
BRUCE-GREY-OWEN SOUND
PC Rick Byers kept the riding blue with a win over the Liberal candidate Selwyn Hicks.
Byers gathered 48.3 per cent of the vote, well ahead of Hicks, who received 20.7 per cent.
The riding is on the north coast of Lake Huron and south shores of Georgian Bay.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
EXCLUSIVE | 'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrived in London on Thursday, meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the start of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Atlantic
-
'I want to see my kids, my wife': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax Thursday
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
Montreal
-
Another English school board is joining the legal fight against Quebec's Bill 96
Another Montreal-area English school board is set to join a legal challenge to Quebec's controversial language reform law known as Bill 96.
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
Ottawa
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
-
Recap: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
You can follow this recap of live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
Toronto
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Here are the top 10 moments from the Ontario election
Here are the top 10 moments from Thursday's Ontario election.
-
Steven Del Duca steps down as leader of Ontario Liberal Party
The Ontario Liberals suffered a disastrous night on Thursday, barely climbing out of 'minivan' party status with their leader Steven Del Duca losing in his hometown and stepping down as party leader.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady elected Haldimand-Norfolk
An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, will be representing Haldimand-Norfolk.
London
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Petrolia school closed Friday due to police concerns regarding potential threat
The Lambton Kent District School Board, in tandem with OPP, have decided to close Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School on Friday because of concerns involving a potential threat.
Northern Ontario
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
-
Pirie takes Timmins for the Tories, incumbents returned in other northeastern ridings
The loss of long-time incumbent in Timmins was perhaps the biggest surprise in northeastern Ontario on election night.
-
Bisson concedes to Pirie, ending 32-year career as MPP for Timmins
Incumbent NDP Gilles Bisson was routed by Progressive Conservative George Pirie on Thursday in what was a two-way race to be MPP for Timmins.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Tecumseh turns blue in provincial election for first time in 93 years
CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie to be elected in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding in the provincial election.
-
'It’s going to be different': Windsor West MPP headed back to Queens’ Park for third term
CTV News has declared NDP candidate Lisa Gretzky to be elected in the Windsor West riding in the provincial election.
-
PC's gain in Essex as Anthony Leardi elected
CTV News has declared PC candidate Anthony Leardi to be elected in the Essex riding in the provincial election.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
-
Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award
Darryl Sutter was named the NHL coach of the year Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Edmonton
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
5 coyotes attack man, dog in south Edmonton
Denning and feeding are believed to be the reasons behind an 'incredibly rare' coyote attack in south Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family that had to vacate house so new owner could move in says rent raised instead
A B.C. family that was forced to leave their rental home for "landlord's use of property" said they were shocked to see it listed online again instead – for thousands of dollars more per month.
-
Transport Canada investigating after B.C. man trapped inside burning Tesla
Transport Canada is in possession of a Tesla that suddenly lost power last month on a B.C. highway then burst into flames.
-
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.