Advance polls opened in both Barrie and Orillia for the upcoming municipal election.

The city of Barrie had voting stations open in the city hall rotunda from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

City clerk Wendy Cooke tells CTV Barrie there was a steady turnout on the first day of voting, with more than 400 people casting their ballots in the first three hours today.

Eligible voters need to bring their voter notice and a piece of identification.

Starting next week, Barrie will have more than 20 advance polling stations set up across the city.

The Barrie voting bus will also roll out with stops at 15 locations across the city from October 12 to October 18.

Meanwhile, advance polls in Orillia also opened today at the city centre at 50 Andrew Street South.

Election assistant Michael Ladouceur says turnout today surpassed previous years.

Ladouceur says historically, between 300 and 500 people cast ballots in Orillia on the first day of advance polls, but today, more than 600 people voted.

