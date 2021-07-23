BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health logged eight new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka Friday, all in residents under the age of 45.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports two individuals in Barrie, three in Collingwood, one in Essa, one in Oro-Medonte and one in Gravenhurst tested positive for the virus.

Of those, four contracted the disease through close contacts, while two were community-acquired. The remaining two are under investigation.

There are currently 30 active infections in the region, including four COVID-19-positive patients in local hospitals.

To date, 255 residents have lost their lives after contracting the virus, including four so far in July.

According to the health unit, 68 per cent of eligible residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Barry Nathanson urged those who could get the vaccine to do so as soon as possible. The Stevenson Memorial Hospital chief of staff and intensive care specialist said the unvaccinated population would "constitute the fourth wave."

The Alliston physician said a spike in COVID-19 cases in the fall months was "inevitable."

Immunization clinics across the region and participating pharmacies offer first and second doses to residents 12 and older.

Some clinics offer no appointment, walk-in vaccines for more convenience.

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 vaccination program is available here.