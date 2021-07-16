TORONTO -- Environment Canada says an EF-2 tornado ripped through Barrie, Ont., injuring eight people and damaging more than 10 homes.

In a preliminary report issued Friday morning, the agency says that the tornado caused a path of damage approximately five kilometres long and up to 100 metres wide in the city north of Toronto.

Significant damage was reported in the city's south end, with at least 10 homes losing their roofs and others losing shingles.

The second floors of two houses were destroyed, and two vehicles were overturned.

The twister had a maximum wind speed of 210 km/h, Environment Canada said, and there may have been additional damage as the storm moved out of the city and over Lake Simcoe.