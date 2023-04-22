Early morning fire destroys home in Essa Township

An early morning house fire has destroyed a home in Essa Township.

Fire crews were called to the fire on 6th line, between Highway 89 and 5th Sideroad, at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Essa fire said all occupants of the three-storey home, including five pets, made it out uninjured.

Fire crews notified the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal of the fire, but it was called off from attending the scene.

6th line was closed while Essa fire attempted to put out the flames, but it has since been reopened.