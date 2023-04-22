Early morning fire destroys home in Essa Township

A photo of firefighters putting out a fire at a home in Essa Township, taken on Sat., April 22 (Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography). A photo of firefighters putting out a fire at a home in Essa Township, taken on Sat., April 22 (Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver