Dump truck rollover in Whitchurch-Stouffville under investigation

Emergency crews attended a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville when a dump truck rolled over early Tuesday morning.

The truck slammed onto its side on the off-ramp from Stouffville Road to Highway 404 southbound.

Aurora OPP, firefighters and York paramedics attended the scene "to ensure the safety of everyone." Emergency crews attend the scene of a dump truck rollover at the off-ramp to Highway 404 in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., on Tues., July 11, 2023. (Source: OPP)Police are investigating the incident. A dump truck is on its side after rolling on the off-ramp to Highway 404 in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., on Tues., July 11, 2023. (Source: OPP)There is no word on any injuries or charges at this time.

Police had closed the ramp for the area to be cleared.