BARRIE -- The driver of a dump truck is dead after the truck hit a tree in Adjala-Tosorontio Tuesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Adjala-Tecumseth Townline between 2nd Line and 3rd Line around 11 a.m.

Road closure in effect on Adjala-Tosorontio-New Tecumseth Townline in @adjtostwp. Single motor vehicle personal injury investigation underway. Please avoid the area. Updates will be released when available ^kv pic.twitter.com/KnGJmkKQxQ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 22, 2020

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area while the TTCI investigates the cause of the crash.

Details about the driver will not be released until next of kin is notified.