Advertisement
Dump truck driver dead after truck hits a tree in Adjala-Tosorontio
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 2:02PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 22, 2020 3:27PM EDT
Emergencies crews are on scene after a dump truck hit a tree, killing the driver on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (Courtesy OPP)
BARRIE -- The driver of a dump truck is dead after the truck hit a tree in Adjala-Tosorontio Tuesday morning, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the Adjala-Tecumseth Townline between 2nd Line and 3rd Line around 11 a.m.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area while the TTCI investigates the cause of the crash.
Details about the driver will not be released until next of kin is notified.