Drowning at Wasaga Beach

A 42-year-old Richmond Hill man drowned at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening, according to provincial police.

Huronia West OPP was called about a possible drowning in the Nottawasaga River just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said initial information revealed that a swimmer entered the water in Beach Area 1 near the boat launch and did not resurface.

Crews recovered the man's body and conducted CPR back on shore.

The man was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

According to police, the death is not considered suspicious.

A post-mortem will be completed in Toronto.