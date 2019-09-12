Featured
Drivers walk away uninjured in early morning collision
A two-car collision results in a vehicle on its roof in Barrie on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 (Barrie Police Services/Twitter)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:45PM EDT
Barrie Police tell CTV News that, incredibly, no one was injured in a collision that ended with a car on its roof early Thursday morning.
According to police, the driver of a white Mercedes ran the red light at the intersection of Livingstone and Kozlov Streets around 7 a.m. striking the other vehicle.
Police say the airbags in both cars deployed with the impact.
Police say no one else was involved.
The area was cleaned up and reopened within a hour of the collision.
A Barrie man is charged with careless driving.