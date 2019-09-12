

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Barrie Police tell CTV News that, incredibly, no one was injured in a collision that ended with a car on its roof early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver of a white Mercedes ran the red light at the intersection of Livingstone and Kozlov Streets around 7 a.m. striking the other vehicle.

Police say the airbags in both cars deployed with the impact.

Police say no one else was involved.

The area was cleaned up and reopened within a hour of the collision.

A Barrie man is charged with careless driving.