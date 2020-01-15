BARRIE -- It's something we see throughout the winter months on the roads.

You're driving along, and suddenly snow and ice flies off a vehicle and crashes to the ground - or worse, hits your windshield dead on.

It's a terrifying experience while you're travelling at highway speeds for anyone.

On Wednesday morning, one driver was left quite shaken and wanting answers when his vehicle was hit by chunks of ice that flew off a passing transport truck. Luckily, he wasn't injured.

The incident happened along Highway 50 outside of Alliston just hours after provincial police took to social media to remind drivers to clear their vehicles of ice and snow after two other similar occurences.

Second incident of ice breaking off a moving vehicle and smashing through a windshield of another car. Do your part - ensure all snow and ice is removed prior to driving! Driver sustained minor injuries. #CaledonOPP ^in pic.twitter.com/UgE3YromX2 — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) January 14, 2020

Robert Viera was travelling along Highway 400 on Tuesday when he says flying ice took out his mirror and cracked his windshield.

"Pretty scary," he recalls. "It was about two inches thick and about a four by four sheet of ice. It could have been a very serious accident. The traffic was heavy, heavy at the time. I managed to keep the truck straight and get in front of the bus."

The OPP says that taking a few minutes to remove the ice from your car could reduce accidents.

"It's a very dangerous situation in that the person who is going to receive that ice could lose control or crash into other vehicles," OPP Sgt. Jason Folz explains.

While safety is the first concern, vehicle damage from flying ice can cause pain in other ways.

" If the damage is isolated to just a windshield, it may be 500 dollars. If it starts hitting multiple panels, we could be in the thousands," says Zanatec manager Greg Sherman.

Although by law, you are only required to clear ice or snow that may affect your view of the road, you could be held civilly responsible if any of the ice or snow hits another vehicle.