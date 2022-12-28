Drivers face penalties for driving on closed highways during height of storm

A sign closing off the roads at the corner of Highway 86 and Highway 4 in Wingham on Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A sign closing off the roads at the corner of Highway 86 and Highway 4 in Wingham on Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver