Drivers face penalties for driving on closed highways during height of storm

Three drivers were busted for driving on closed roads during the height of last week’s storm.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said all emergency responders were fielding hundreds of calls for services, as well as for stranded motorists during the significant weather event Dec. 23.

During the height of the storm, they charged three motorists with driving on a closed highway.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, driving on a closed roadway is an offence and each motorist faces a fine of $110, in addition to three demerit points upon conviction.

The Grey Bruce OPP say highway closures during extreme weather events are for the safety of everyone. Not only is it against the law to drive on a close highway, but by doing so, you put your own life and the lives of first responders at risk.